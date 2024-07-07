Watch CBS News

Staying Cool: Tipsy Putt, 9am

Nestled below ground in the heart of DOCO and blissfully cool, Tipsy Putt offers a refreshing escape with top-notch air conditioning, cool and interactive activities, ice cold beer and mouthwatering food.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.