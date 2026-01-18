State Fair Olive Oil Contest The California State Fair is now accepting entries for the 2026 California State Fair Commercial Olive Oil Competition. Entries are due by February 18. Judging takes place on March 10. Julie Menge is the Head Judge for the competition this year. She will talk about what's the judges are looking for. She will give a demonstration on how to sip the oil. The 2026 California State Fair runs from July 17 through August 2. Information about the CSF will be updated on the website: castatefair.com.