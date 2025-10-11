Stanislaus County is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses! The Stanislaus Latino Chamber of Commerce (SLCC) is proudly celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the remarkable contributions of Hispanic-owned businesses across the region. Throughout the month, the Chamber is featuring local entrepreneurs, providing educational resources, business mentoring, and networking opportunities that empower economic growth within the Latino community. This week, the SLCC spotlights Sofia’s Bar & Grill, a family-owned Modesto restaurant known for its warm hospitality and authentic Mexican flavors. Sofia’s has become a community favorite, offering traditional dishes that celebrate Mexico’s rich culinary heritage while serving as a gathering place for families and friends.