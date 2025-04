Springtime in the Square in downtown Roseville! Spring is here! Why not celebrate by picking up some goods from some local vendors in Roseville. Today you have the chance to celebrate the season Spring in Downtown Roseville! The 4th Annual Springtime in the Square, hosted by Living Smart Farmers Market brings out over 100 vendors including: gourmet food, local artisans, kid’s zones, live bands, family activities and more! This event is fun for the entire family and has something for everyone!