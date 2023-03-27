Watch CBS News

Spring Fling Wine Stroll in Downtown Vacaville!

Downtown Vacaville is hosting the Ladies Night Spring Fling Wine Stroll this Saturday! There are over 20 participating businesses, music planned for several stops along the way, food trucks and more! Dina Kupfer is getting a preview!
