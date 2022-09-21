Watch CBS News

Sour & Soul

It all began with a sourdough starter in 2020 -- but unlike most of us amateur bakers who found sourdough in the pandemic, Courtney Morgan actually made a business of her newfound love for bread! Molly Riehl is in Citrus Heights for a taste test!
