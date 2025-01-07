Sky River Casino Reveals 2024 Wreaths of Hope Nonprofit Winners! Sky River Casino and 10 participating local charities will gather to learn the top three winners of the 3rd Annual Wreaths of Hope, an annual holiday program designed to celebrate the season while supporting charitable partners in the Elk Grove and Sacramento County communities. All participating nonprofits received $1,000 each just for participating and on January 7, Sky River Casino will announce which nonprofits are named as the top three winners and receive even more much-needed funding.