Singer/songwriter Hillary Reynolds, pt. 1 She's an amazing singer/songwriter whose songs can be heard on popular tv shows and she's sharing her debut album with us! LA-based indie artist, Hillary Reynolds. She just dropped her debut album, Changing Seasons, and she's celebrating with a live performance at The Side Door on Saturday, October 25. Originally from Appleton, Wisconsin, her songs have been recorded by Little Big Town (“Next to You”) and Dani Rose (“Got It from My Mama”) and can be heard on hit television series Yellowstone and Loudermilk. She recently put out her first children's book, Send My Love.