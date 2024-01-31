Watch CBS News

Show and Tell

We have a very special Show and Tell! We'd like to honor Courtney's long time friend, The Honorable, Monique Langhorne-Wilson who is now the Associate Justice of The Court of Appeals. Congratulations, your honor! Well deserved!
