Shamrock'n Half Marathon, 8am After twenty years of raising money for a good cause, it's become a Sacramento tradition. Sacramento's Shamrock'n Half Marathon is celebrating its 20th anniversary on March 15-16, 2025. The festivities kick off Saturday with 5K and 10K races, plus the Kids' Leprechaun Dash. Sunday features the main event: the Half Marathon. All races start at Sutter Health Park, with participants enjoying live music, on-field finishes, and post-race celebrations!