Watch CBS News

Shaken, Stirred, and Served with a Dash of Love!

A couple in Lodi is serving up cocktails with a side of love—and their story is quite impressive. The two have been together since high school, and now they have a mobile bar. Joining us live now are George and Kristena Cecchetti.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.