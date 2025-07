Seniors Showcase Their Creative Side Through Clay Art Eskaton Village Carmichael is hosting a hands-on pottery class for its older adult residents, led by a trained instructor and inspired by the artwork currently on display at the Crocker Art Museum. Participants will mold clay by hand, creating pinch pots and coils in the style of traditional Pueblo pottery. The class is part of a multi-session course designed to promote whole-person wellness through creative expression and art appreciation.