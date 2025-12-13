See Santa and more at the Santa Parade in Sacramento! The Santa Parade is a Sacramento tradition. The parade features marching bands, clowns, youth groups, horses, antique vehicles and Santa Claus. Free. December 13, 2025, 10 AM, circling Capitol Park. Santa is back in downtown, and we want you and your family to experience the magic on Saturday, December 13th, at 10 am. The fun kicks off at 14th and N streets with cheer teams, dance troupes, festive floats, vintage vehicles, bands, superheroes, and of course, Santa himself.