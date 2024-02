Scouting Honoree, 9am The Buddhist Church of Sacramento sponsors a Boy Scouts of America girls' troop - Troop 50G (the G is for girls). This Sunday, Feb. 18, there will be a Court of Honor -- a ceremony to honor Kai Nakaoka, the troop's first Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts' highest rank. For her Eagle Scout project, she organized a clothing drive for Zak's Closet, which provides clothing and accessories for transgender and nonbinary youth in Sacramento. She nearly tripled their inventory.