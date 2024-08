Savor East Sac: 10 Days of Food & Drink Specials Discover East Sacramento’s vibrant culinary scene with SAVOR East Sac, a 10-day event from August 16th to 25th. This celebration showcases local restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and lounges during a traditionally slower period. Explore around 30 unique locations, each offering exclusive specials. Whether you're a foodie seeking new experiences or a supporter of local businesses, SAVOR East Sac has something for everyone.