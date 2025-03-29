Sandlot Clubhouse Pop-Up at DOCO Trophy Club at Tipsy Putt in DOCO is kicking off baseball season with a Sandlot Clubhouse Pop-Up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic film, The Sandlot. The pop-up features Sandlot-themed cocktails, baseball memorabilia, and a tribute to Wendy Peffercorn, bringing all the nostalgia and fun to life. Plus on March 31, Tipsy Putt (downstairs) is holding a watch party of the opening A’s game at Tipsy Putt to welcome the team to Sacramento and will be raffling off a pair of front row seats to a later game in the season at Sutter Health Park, so it’s a perfect opportunity for local fans to celebrate baseball season in style.