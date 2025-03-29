Watch CBS News

Sandlot Clubhouse Pop-Up at DOCO

Trophy Club at Tipsy Putt in DOCO is kicking off baseball season with a Sandlot Clubhouse Pop-Up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic film, The Sandlot. The pop-up features Sandlot-themed cocktails, baseball memorabilia, and a tribute to Wendy Peffercorn, bringing all the nostalgia and fun to life. Plus on March 31, Tipsy Putt (downstairs) is holding a watch party of the opening A’s game at Tipsy Putt to welcome the team to Sacramento and will be raffling off a pair of front row seats to a later game in the season at Sutter Health Park, so it’s a perfect opportunity for local fans to celebrate baseball season in style.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.