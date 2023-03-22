Watch CBS News

Sanctuary Blooms - Elk Grove

Sanctuary Blooms is an Elk Grove flower farm and florist, offering unique varieties of fresh, locally grown, specialty cut flowers from its Wilton Farm and Elk Grove gardens! Molly Riehl is stopping by to take a tour!
