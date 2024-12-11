Sakura Checks Out a Sensory-Friendly Performance of 'The Nutcracker' Placer Theatre Ballet is presenting a sensory-friendly production of *The Nutcracker*, designed to create an inclusive theater experience for families of all abilities. This performance caters to individuals with sensory needs, such as those with autism, fragile X syndrome, or ADHD, by offering reduced lighting, lower sound levels, and a relaxed atmosphere. Fidget-friendly seating allows audience members to move comfortably throughout the show, and self-expression is encouraged, with an understanding that movement and vocalizations may be part of the experience. The event is welcoming to comfort items such as weighted blankets, fidgets, and headphones, ensuring accessibility for all.