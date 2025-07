Sakura Celebrates National Kitten Day with Adorable Cuddles! Kitten season is in full swing, and Placer SPCA is preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens in need of lifesaving support. Last year alone, the organization took in more than 800 kittens, and even more are expected this year. To provide these fragile felines with the essential care they require, Placer SPCA is calling on the community for support through fostering and donations.