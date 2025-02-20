Sade is Checking out a new hair salon 'DreamGirls Hair Salon' For 18 years, Sharie Wilson, Co-founders of DreamGirls Hair Salon has been a driving force in the beauty industry, building a multi-million dollar hair care brand and transforming the way Black women care for their hair with the DreamGirls Healthy Hair Care System. Her journey on Elk Grove Boulevard hasn’t been easy. Her salon was vandalized in a hate crime in 2017, and she has faced challenges and setbacks that could have ended it all. But through resilience and determination, Sharie and her salon are still standing. Now, she’s entering a new chapter with the grand opening of a brand-new salon location at 8949 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624 , while remaining rooted in the community she has served for nearly two decades