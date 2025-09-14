Sade In the World of Science! The World of Wonders (WOW) Science Museum in downtown Lodi, California, offers hands-on science exhibits for all ages. Visitors can learn about energy, electricity, magnetism, and optics through interactive displays. The museum also hosts educational programs, field trips, and special events, making it a fun spot for families, students, and science fans. The WOW Science Store sells educational gifts like science kits, brain teasers, astronaut ice cream, and edible insects. Sade has a tour of what's new for the second half of 2025