Sade Gets a Sneak Peek of 'Peter Pan Jr.' on Stage! Starbound Theatre invites you to experience the adventure of a lifetime with their upcoming production of Peter Pan Jr., a heartwarming musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale. Featuring Starbound Theatre's largest-ever cast of over 80 local youth performers, this enchanting production promises to bring audiences of all ages the thrill of Neverland right here in Vacaville.