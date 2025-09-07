Sade Checks Out Over The Edge The LearningQuest - Stanislaus Literacy Centers is a Nonprofit dedicated to empowering adults through educational services and improving self-reliance within families. Programs include High School Equivalency, English as a Second Language, and Family Literacy, One-on-One tutoring at the library for adults, and our KidsQuest program. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is going to take you to a new level. They are taking sign-ups today for the "Over The Edge" Event next month. Sade has a preview from one of the tallest buildings in Modesto. Plus, the info on the fun to be had on the ground if you're not looking to go over the edge.