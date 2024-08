Sade Browne is ready to learn a few moves at Rize All Arts Center! Rize All Arts Center, a small nonprofit dance studio in Elk Grove, is excited to announce two big events. First, they are relocating to a new venue that better supports the community and the culture of Rize All. This move aims to enhance their commitment to helping the community succeed through artistic passions in a safe environment. Second, their competitive dancers are hosting a Golf Fundraiser on September 13.