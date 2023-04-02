Watch CBS News

SacTown's Finest Market

There's a HUGE pop-up market with well over 130 vendors, selling clothing, vintage items, records, crystals, food, handmade products, and more! It’s SacTown's Finest Market, and Big Al is having a look around!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.