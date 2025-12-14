Sactown Sports Cards & Memorabilia in Elk Grove! Sactown Sports Cards & Memorabilia is a family-owned sports card and collectibles shop here in Elk Grove. We opened our doors on August 30th, so we’re still a very new addition to the community, but the response has already been incredible. They carry a wide range of sports cards, trading card games, hobby boxes, and signed memorabilia from Topps, Panini, Pokémon, and more. What really sets them apart is the environment— a fun, welcoming space where collectors, families, and kids can come in, rip packs, trade cards, and learn about the hobby. They also host community events like trade nights and product-release days, and are working toward bringing athlete signings and tournaments to the area.