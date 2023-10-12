Watch CBS News

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week - meet Piper!

It's time to meet our Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week, a VERY GOOD GIRL named Piper! You'll want to hear her doggie DNA mix, it's an interesting one! Piper and so many other great animals are available at the Sacramento SPCA for you to take home!
