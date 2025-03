Sacramento Sikh Society's Parade A traditional Sikh parade is rolling through Sacramento for their third annual celebration! The parade is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning and ending at the Sacramento Gurdwara at 7676 Bradshaw Road. The route will move south on Bradshaw Road toward Vintage Park Drive, continue east on Elk Grove Florin Road, and return via Gerber Road.