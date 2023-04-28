Watch CBS News

Sacramento Autorama

The Sacramento Autorama returns to the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento. The three-day event presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts will feature more than 500 hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the country.
