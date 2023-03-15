Watch CBS News

Sac Republic FC's home opener!

Sacramento Republic FC kicked off their 10th season last weekend with a win in El Paso, this weekend is their home opener against Charleston! Julissa Ortiz is with Republic FC emcee Connor Sutton talking about the big season ahead!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.