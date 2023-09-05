Watch CBS News

Sac Ballet's "Nutcracker" - tryout time!

It will be the holiday season before you know it, and the Sacramento Ballet is starting their young dancer tryouts for "The Nutcracker!" Dina Kupfer is finding out more, and we're joined by some young dancers as well!
