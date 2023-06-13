Watch CBS News

Ryder's Got Wood!

After receiving an axe for his birthday, 7 year old Ryder Tolosano learned how to cut wood! He started to bundle the wood and sell it, and it's turned into quite a business for him! Ashley Williams is meeting Ryder and watching him chop!
