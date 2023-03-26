Watch CBS News

The 12th annual Kaiser Permanente Running of the Elk 5K, 10K & Kids’ Fun Runs starts and finishes at District56 in the heart of Elk Grove, CA. Help us support Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation by participating in this year’s event!
