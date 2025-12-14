Rumi's Oasis Rumi's Oasis is a cafe and bakery specializing in exquisite pastries and cakes and cookies crafted in-house. We also offer Central Asia cuisine and fusion dishes. In this segment, we'll introduce viewers to an impressive array of 14 unique types of baklava, perfect for the holiday season. Highlights include will include baklava cheesecakes, German chocolate cake baklava, and Lemoncello baklava, alongside traditional baklavas and fusion varieties such as croissant pistachio and opera fusion cake baklava and much more.