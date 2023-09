Rubik's Cube artist "SoupTimmy" joins us! A talented Rubik’s Cube Artist, Timmy Huynh (widely known as "SoupTimmy") has more than 1 BILLION VIEWS on social media! His Cube mosaics have captured some of the biggest celebrities in entertainment using the pop culture icon. He joins John to talk about his success, and maybe give us a few pointers on solving the cube!