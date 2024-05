Row Don't Drift Short Film, 9am Yoshi Kubo, a Merced County farmer born and raised in the U.S., was among the 100,000 Americans of Japanese descent who were evicted from their homes under Executive Order 9066 in 1942. Row Don't Drift is the story of Yoshi's resistance. Yoshi's son, Dan Kubo, is the family historian who provided the source material for the film. He has kept his father's journals, news clippings and the farmland so precious to the family.