Rocklin Fine Arts at Johnson Springview Hall, 10am A local non-profit is promoting art appreciation in Placer County. The current show is a juried art show featuring original artworks including painting, 3-D, photography, collage, glasswork, and more. This spring RFA will be presenting a student show open to all K-12 students residing or attending school in Placer County. This fall RFA holds a Membership show.