Roanie's Coffee and Cafe Roanie’s was created as a part of Penryn Pet Hospital which is next door. We wanted to have a place where our community could come and enjoy great coffee and treats but also to provide a place to hang out comfortably for those who were visiting our pet hospital for veterinary care for their dog or cat. Roanie’s has a unique atrium space that allows customers to enjoy the outdoors while being inside which makes it enjoyable year round. We also rent this light and bright space for events. Right now we are featuring our Fall Flavors Menu including our Caramel Apple Macchiato, Apple Butter Latte, Fall Cookie Latte, and Maple Leaf Latte.