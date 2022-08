Pup Pop Up Party Join us in the lobby of the Sawyer Hotel in DOCO for a special National Dog Month pop-up on August 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All are welcome to bring their four-legged best friends and shop and sip treats and from our local partners, Leash and Collar Sacramento and Acheson Wine Company. Shoppers are invited to keep the fun going and enjoy pours from Acheson Wine Company at Revival, the Sawyer’s newly refreshed signature rooftop restaurant & lounge.