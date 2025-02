Prose & Glow Monthly Book and Candle Club, 7am Prose & Glow is an online and pop-up shop specializing in the literary-themed and handcrafted items made by Julia Washington as well as book-centered events. Every month Julia's Book Club, the Jelly Pops Book Club, reads a book that has been adapted for the screen and and in June of 2023 she introduced a partnering candle.