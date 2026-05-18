Powerhouse singer Caitlynne Curtis performs on Good Day! Caitlynne Curtis doesn’t play it safe, and she never has. Blending country, soul, and unfiltered truth, the Boston-born, Nashville-based artist writes songs that hit where it hurts and stay there. She broke through with the Billboard #1, Gold-certified “God We Need You Now” alongside Struggle Jennings. This record has now amassed hundreds of millions of streams and over 35 million views on YouTube, launching her into a lane entirely her own. Caitlynne will bring her ‘Face to Face’ Acoustic & Unplugged tour to Folsom, California, on May 16th