Watch CBS News

Polanco Cantina

Polanco Cantina opened at DOCO in October 2019 and offers authentic Mexican cuisine using high quality ingredients and a full-service bar with top-notch tequilas, margarita slushies, delicious tacos and much more!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.