Placer Farms Produce in Penryn The fall season means Placer Farms Produce is transforming into Placer Farms Pumpkin Patch! The charming produce stand in Penryn has opened its pumpkin patch, offering hayrides, hay pyramids, goat feedings, food, games and, of course, pumpkins! Molly Riehl is taking a tour, starting at the produce stand!