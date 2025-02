Placer County Veterans Monument The Placer County Veterans Monument, originally known as the Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition, is trying to fill its walls by offering families and friends to purchase a plaque to honor veterans in Placer County. Located in McBean Park, each plaque is made from black granite with deep engraving, measuring 6 inches by 4 inches. Families and friends can purchase a personal plaque for their loved one, whether they are currently serving, have served or have passed.