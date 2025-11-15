Pittador Brews is a new pet friendly cafe that just opened up on the Old Sac waterfront! WINNER in last years' Calling All Dreamers program, Pittador Brews is now open at the Old Sacramento Waterfront! Grand opening/ribbon cutting was on November 14, 2025. Pittador Brews Specialty Teas & Coffees – A unique café experience in Sacramento, Pittador Brews Specialty Teas and Coffees offers premium teas, coffees, craft beers, meads, and pet-themed drinks. Their mission to provide a vibrant, pet-friendly community space that fosters human connection and appreciation for high-quality beverages.