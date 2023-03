Petroglyph Ceramic Lounge Petroglyph Ceramic Lounge was created 30 years ago, to give people a place to gather and create while making memories that will last forever. Petroglyph Ceramic Lounge is an upscale paint your own pottery lounge. Pick your piece, choose your paint and supplies and get to painting! Once you are done painting, you can glaze and fire your items in the ceramic kilns and complete your pieces!