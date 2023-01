Permission to suck in 2023! You know those awful, terrible, sucker-punch moments in life? The ones that knock you down, burn you up, or make you cringe so hard you wish it was all a bad dream? Yeah, we have those too! In her new book, "That Sucked, Now What?: How to Embrace the Joy in Chaos and Find Magic in the Mess," Dr. Neeta Bhushan explains how these terrible moments are actually beautiful opportunities for change! She joins Cody and Courtney to talk about how it's OK to suck in 2023!