Watch CBS News

Pepper's Big Adventure!

Pepper has been at the Sacramento SPCA since February (over 177 days!) and is still waiting for her forever family. SPCA staff are treating her to a BIG ADVENTURE and spoiling her rotten in the hopes of finding her perfect match!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.