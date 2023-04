Pay-what-you-want food truck for UC Davis students! UC Davis is at the forefront of addressing students’ basic needs, and now it has launched what is believed to be the first food truck in the nation to offer free and pay-what-you-want meals on a college campus to help fight address food insecurity among students. The popular food truck model rotates around four locations on campus and helps fight the negative associations of seeking assistance. Sakura Gray is there, checking it out!