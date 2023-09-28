Watch CBS News

Park Winters Farmstand

The Park Winters Farmstand and Flower Farm is now open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm for brunch, beverages, shopping and experiences! Julissa Ortiz is getting a preview, and checking out the menu!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.