TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Park Winters Farmstand
The Park Winters Farmstand and Flower Farm is now open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm for brunch, beverages, shopping and experiences! Julissa Ortiz is getting a preview, and checking out the menu!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On